Man, his dog rescued after being stranded at sea for 3 months

Rescued at sea FILE PHOTO: A man and his dog who had been lost at sea for months has been rescued. (Bayram Gurzoglu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After three months adrift at sea, a man and his dog will soon be back on solid land.

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, was found floating on his incapacitated catamaran called Aloha Toa when he was rescued by a tuna boat from Mexico, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Shaddock and his dog Bella were in international waters in the Pacific Ocean about 1,200 miles from land and were in a “precarious” state when they were found.

The man and his dog were first spotted by a helicopter that was accompanying the tuna boat, 9 News in Australia reported.

They had no food and no shelter.

The Aloha Toa was damaged in a storm with the electronics on board becoming inoperable. Shaddock began sailing from La Paz, Mexico, to French Polynesia in April, but weeks later, the trip was over, transitioning to a voyage of survival.

“I’ve been through a very difficult ordeal at sea and I’m just needing rest and good food because I’ve been alone at sea a long time,” Shaddock told 9 News. “Otherwise, I’m in very good health.”

He said he and Bella survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater, he told 9 News. Also, having Bella with him helped a “tremendous amount.”

The tuna boat’s crew, captained by Oscar Meza Oregón, gave them medical aid, food and water and were taking Shaddock to the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo.

