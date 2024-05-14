Man dies after falling down elevator shaft

Man dies: File photo. A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, died on Tuesday after he fell two stories down an elevator shaft. (Michal/Adobe Stock )

ERIE, Pa. — A man died on Tuesday after falling two stories down an elevator shaft at a northwestern Pennsylvania business, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the City of Erie Fire Department, a man fell two stories in an elevator shaft at Andy’s Equipment Exchange, located at 959 W. 12th St. in Erie, WJET-TV reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. EDT. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed the man was dead at the scene, according to the television station.

One Dead Following Reported Fall Down Elevator Shaft at Erie Business | Click/tap to read ⬇️ https://t.co/29Ligzo4sx — Erie News Now (@ErieNewsNow) May 14, 2024

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unclear. The man’s name and age have not been released.

According to its Facebook page, Andy’s Equipment Exchange is a commercial food service restaurant equipment company that opened for business in 1987.

No other details were available, WICU-TV reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group