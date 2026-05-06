Man attempting to flee police drives into pond

Dash camera footage shows a vehicle swerving into a pond after being pursued by deputies.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man attempting to elude authorities early last month was thwarted when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and swerved into a small pond, authorities in western Michigan said.

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According to video footage released by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a 39-year-old motorist who was suspected of being involved in a felonious assault the night before, WWMT reported.

The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, drove away from deputies, who then pursued him. Dash camera video inside a deputy’s cruiser documented the moment the man’s vehicle hurtled into the small pond in Kentwood, according to the television station.

“As the suspect went under an overpass, a deputy used spike strips to deflate the tires and a pursuit began,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement obtained by WWJ.

After the vehicle went into the pond, the man was apprehended by deputies. Dash cam video shows him walking out of the water and onto the grass with his hands up, WWMT reported.

A search of the vehicle revealed at least six firearms and approximately 9 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect was booked into the Kent County Jail.

According to WJBK, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm, third-degree fleeing and eluding, assault with intent to do bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence and destruction of personal property less than $200.

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