Man accused of throwing 5 kittens out of moving vehicle on Alabama interstate

Thomas Ronald Liccione is accused of throwing five kittens out of the window of his vehicle while driving on an Alabama interstate highway.

A northern Alabama man is accused of throwing five kittens out of his moving car onto an interstate highway, authorities said.

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According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Thomas Ronald Liccione, 21, of Homewood, was arrested on May 31. He was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

In a news release, the Homewood Police Department wrote that dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at about 1 p.m. CT on May 30 regarding a person throwing kittens from a moving vehicle on Interstate 65. Officers located the vehicle described to them and stopped the driver.

Homewood officers spoke to multiple witnesses, who told them that Liccione allegedly threw the felines out of the window.

All five of the kittens died when they were struck by other vehicles on the highway, WAFF reported.

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Liccione was arrested and transported for booking at the Jefferson County Jail. His bail was set at $15,000.

“The Homewood Police Department takes animal abuse and cruelty calls very seriously,” police wrote in the department’s statement. “We would like to sincerely thank the witnesses and motorists who contacted Homewood 911 and provided information to Homewood Police Officers on scene.”

Liccione was booked at 5 p.m. CT on May 31 and was released after posting bond 57 minutes later, online booking records show.

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