Man accused of killing his roommate over stolen Pop-Tarts A man was arrested after an argument led to the death of another man in Ozark, Alabama on Thursday. (Michael Burrell/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OZARK, Ala. — A man was arrested after an argument led to the death of another man in Ozark, Alabama on Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

Ozark Police Department said emergency crews were called out to Billy Joe Maynard’s house. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to WTVY. Maynard had three broken ribs and a ruptured spleen.

Before Maynard, 63, died, he allegedly told investigators that he was assaulted a few days earlier, AL.com reported.

During the investigation, officers spoke with Maynard’s roommate, Daryl Miley. In the interview, Miley reportedly admitted to officers that he hit Maynard with a metal pipe during an argument over an alleged Pop-Tart theft, WTVY reported.

Miley was arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to AL.com. He was booked into jail on Friday and is being held without bond.

© 2024 Cox Media Group