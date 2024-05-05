Man accused of giving fatal dose of Benadryl to 3-year-old boy

Accused: Randy Mollett is accused of giving a 3-year-old boy a fatal dose of Benadryl last month. (Franklin County Jail )

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of giving a fatal dose of Benadryl to a 3-year-old boy last month, court records show.

According to Franklin County online court documents, Randy Mollett, 35, of Grove City, was charged with murder, reckless homicide and endangering children. Mollett, who had previously served eight years in prison for child endangerment, was arrested on May 1, WCMH-TV reported.

He was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday, where a judge assigned him a $4 million bond, according to WKYC-TV.

According to a criminal complaint, Mollett called 911 on April 13 at 6:18 p.m. EDT to report that a juvenile had stopped breathing, WCMH reported.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Mollett was a family friend and that the boy had been in his care for three days at his Grove City home, according to WBNS-TV. According to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mollett told deputies that the boy had a seizure.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious condition where he later died, the television station reported.

According to a toxicology report, the boy had ingested a lethal dosage of Diphenhydramine, an antihistamine commonly known as Benadryl, WCMH reported. Detectives alleged that two bottles of Benadryl were found in Mollett’s home. The suspect allegedly admitted giving the medicine to the child.

The boy’s name has not been released.

During his court appearance, Mollett was given a $2 million bond for the murder charge and $1 million each for child endangerment and reckless homicide, according to WKYC.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 10, online court records show.

