Man accused of giving 2 sons ‘laughing gas,’ sheriff’s office says

Laughing gas

Laughing gas: File photo. An Arizona man is accused of giving two of his sons nitrous oxide. (Ink drop/Adobe Stock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of giving his 12- and 13-year-old sons “laughing gas” while they were visiting him, authorities said.

Read more trending news

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was arrested after investigators found several canisters of nitrous oxide inside his home, KPNX-TV reported. The man, whose name has not been released, was charged with child abuse endangerment; possession of a vapor-releasing substance containing (a) toxic substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; furnishing harmful items to minors; permitting life health or morals to be imperiled by neglect, abuse or immoral association; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to The Prescott Times.

According to the newspaper, the mother of the boys filed a report on June 4, stating that her ex had been inhaling the laughing gas with their two sons during their visitation with him two days earlier.

Nitrous oxide is often used by dentists to relieve pain or sedate patients.

The sheriff’s office said the woman claimed there was “incriminating video” of the man and his sons inhaling the gas from a balloon, KPNX reported. According to the Times, the woman said she learned about the incident from her 16-year-old daughter, who was not involved but allegedly saw the video.

The mother and daughter confronted the suspect, who allegedly admitted to giving the boys laughing gas, KTVK reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect allegedly took his sons four-wheeling around Ash Fork and one of the boys passed out, KPNX reported. It was unclear whether the child’s losing consciousness was related to any alleged inhalation of nitrous oxide.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other details about the alleged incident.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!