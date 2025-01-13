Macy’s, Kohl’s to close dozens of stores; see the list of locations

Macy's and Kohl's stores
Store closings FILE PHOTO: Macy's and Kohl's are starting the year with store closures. (Adobe Stock Photo)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two major retailers are starting the year off with the announcement of store closures.

Macy’s and Kohl’s are each shuttering dozens of locations nationwide.

Read more trending news

Macy’s announced that 66 locations will be closed as part of a previously announced multi-year downsizing, CNN reported.

The company had not said which stores were closing, until last week.

In all, Macy’s will have closed 150 underperforming stores by 2026, cutting the number of locations to 350 when complete.

Tony Spring, Macy’s Inc. chairman and CEO, said in a news release, “Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.”

Here are the stores that are closing:

Arizona

  • Superstition Springs Center, Mesa

California

  • Broadway Plaza, Los Angeles
  • Hillsdale Furniture, San Mateo
  • Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights
  • Westminster Mall, Westminster
  • NewPark Mall, Newark
  • Mission Valley Home, San Diego
  • Otay Ranch Town Center, Chula Vista
  • Village at Corte Madera, Corte Madera
  • Downtown Plaza, Sacramento

Colorado

  • Northfield Stapleton, Denver
  • Streets at Southglenn Furniture, Centennial

Florida

  • Boynton Beach Mall, Boynton Beach
  • Ft Lauderdale Furniture, Fort Lauderdale
  • Pembroke Furniture, Pembroke Pines
  • South Dade Furniture, Miami
  • West Shore Plaza, Tampa
  • Altamonte Furniture, Altamonte Springs
  • Southgate, Sarasota
  • Boca Raton Furniture, Boca Raton

Georgia

  • Gwinnett Furniture, Duluth
  • Gwinnett Place, Duluth
  • Johns Creek Town Center, Suwanee

Idaho

  • Silver Lake Mall, Coeur D’Alene

Illinois

  • White Oaks Mall, Springfield

Louisiana

  • Acadiana Mall, Lafayette

Massachusetts

  • Independence Mall, Kingston

Maryland

  • Security Square, Baltimore
  • Harford Mall, Bel Air

Michigan

  • Grand Traverse Mall, Traverse City
  • Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights
  • Oakland Mall, Troy
  • Genesee Valley Center, Flint

Minnesota

  • Maplewood Mall, Maplewood
  • Burnsville Center, Burnsville

Missouri

  • Metro North Mall, Kansas City
  • South County Mall, Saint Louis

New Jersey

  • Essex Green Shopping Center, Orange

New York

  • Lake Success, New Hyde Park
  • Melville Mall, Huntington
  • Queens Place, Elmhurst
  • Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
  • Mall at Greece Ridge, Rochester
  • Sunrise Mall, Massapequa
  • Brooklyn, Brooklyn
  • Staten Island Furniture, Staten Island
  • Fordham Place, Bronx

Ohio

  • Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
  • Franklin Park, Toledo

Oregon

  • Streets of Tanasbourne, Hillsboro
  • Salem Center, Salem

Pennsylvania

  • Logan Valley Mall, Altoona
  • Exton Square Mall, Exton
  • Philadelphia City Center, Philadelphia
  • Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes Barre

Tennessee

  • Oak Court, Memphis

Texas

  • Almeda Mall, Houston
  • Fairview, Fairview
  • Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
  • Southlake Town Square, Southlake
  • West Bend, Fort Worth
  • Highlands of Flower Mound, Flower Mound

Virginia

  • Southpark Mall, Colonial Heights

Washington

  • South Hill Mall, Puyallup
  • Redmond Furniture, Redmond
  • Kitsap Mall, Silverdale

Some stores on the list closed during FY2024. The majority of those remaining on the list will close during the first quarter of this year, the company said.

Macy’s is not the only retailer to announce store closures to start the year. Kohl’s is also closing 27 stores by April, The Associated Press reported.

The stores are located in 15 states and is only about 2.3% of the company’s 1,150 locations.

Company officials did not say how many employees would be losing their jobs, but they have all been told about the closures and were offered a “competitive severance package.” They also have the opportunity to apply to for open jobs at other locations.

“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” said Tom Kingsbury, interim CEO, current board member and adviser for the new CEO who takes over this week.

Here are the stores that will be closing:

Alabama

  • Spanish Fort

Arkansas

  • Little Rock West

California

  • Balboa (San Diego)
  • Encinitas
  • Fremont
  • Mountain View
  • Napa
  • Pleasanton
  • Point West (Sacramento)
  • San Rafael
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Westchester

Colorado

  • Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora)

Georgia

  • Duluth

Idaho

  • Boise

Illinois

  • Plainfield
  • Spring Hill (West Dundee)

Massachusetts

  • Stoughton

New Jersey

  • East Windsor

Ohio

  • Blue Ash
  • Forest Park (Cincinnati)

Oregon

  • Portland Gateway

Pennsylvania

  • Pottstown

Texas

  • North Dallas

Utah

  • Riverton

Virginia

  • Herndon
  • Williamsburg

In addition to the 27 stores, the company is also closing the San Bernardino E-commerce Distribution Center in May, Kohl’s said in a news release.


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!