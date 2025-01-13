Macy’s, Kohl’s to close dozens of stores; see the list of locations

Two major retailers are starting the year off with the announcement of store closures.
Macy’s and Kohl’s are each shuttering dozens of locations nationwide.
Macy’s announced that 66 locations will be closed as part of a previously announced multi-year downsizing, CNN reported.
The company had not said which stores were closing, until last week.
In all, Macy’s will have closed 150 underperforming stores by 2026, cutting the number of locations to 350 when complete.
Tony Spring, Macy’s Inc. chairman and CEO, said in a news release, “Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.”
Here are the stores that are closing:
Arizona
- Superstition Springs Center, Mesa
California
- Broadway Plaza, Los Angeles
- Hillsdale Furniture, San Mateo
- Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights
- Westminster Mall, Westminster
- NewPark Mall, Newark
- Mission Valley Home, San Diego
- Otay Ranch Town Center, Chula Vista
- Village at Corte Madera, Corte Madera
- Downtown Plaza, Sacramento
Colorado
- Northfield Stapleton, Denver
- Streets at Southglenn Furniture, Centennial
Florida
- Boynton Beach Mall, Boynton Beach
- Ft Lauderdale Furniture, Fort Lauderdale
- Pembroke Furniture, Pembroke Pines
- South Dade Furniture, Miami
- West Shore Plaza, Tampa
- Altamonte Furniture, Altamonte Springs
- Southgate, Sarasota
- Boca Raton Furniture, Boca Raton
Georgia
- Gwinnett Furniture, Duluth
- Gwinnett Place, Duluth
- Johns Creek Town Center, Suwanee
Idaho
- Silver Lake Mall, Coeur D’Alene
Illinois
- White Oaks Mall, Springfield
Louisiana
- Acadiana Mall, Lafayette
Massachusetts
- Independence Mall, Kingston
Maryland
- Security Square, Baltimore
- Harford Mall, Bel Air
Michigan
- Grand Traverse Mall, Traverse City
- Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights
- Oakland Mall, Troy
- Genesee Valley Center, Flint
Minnesota
- Maplewood Mall, Maplewood
- Burnsville Center, Burnsville
Missouri
- Metro North Mall, Kansas City
- South County Mall, Saint Louis
New Jersey
- Essex Green Shopping Center, Orange
New York
- Lake Success, New Hyde Park
- Melville Mall, Huntington
- Queens Place, Elmhurst
- Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
- Mall at Greece Ridge, Rochester
- Sunrise Mall, Massapequa
- Brooklyn, Brooklyn
- Staten Island Furniture, Staten Island
- Fordham Place, Bronx
Ohio
- Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
- Franklin Park, Toledo
Oregon
- Streets of Tanasbourne, Hillsboro
- Salem Center, Salem
Pennsylvania
- Logan Valley Mall, Altoona
- Exton Square Mall, Exton
- Philadelphia City Center, Philadelphia
- Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes Barre
Tennessee
- Oak Court, Memphis
Texas
- Almeda Mall, Houston
- Fairview, Fairview
- Shops at Willow Bend, Plano
- Southlake Town Square, Southlake
- West Bend, Fort Worth
- Highlands of Flower Mound, Flower Mound
Virginia
- Southpark Mall, Colonial Heights
Washington
- South Hill Mall, Puyallup
- Redmond Furniture, Redmond
- Kitsap Mall, Silverdale
Some stores on the list closed during FY2024. The majority of those remaining on the list will close during the first quarter of this year, the company said.
Macy’s is not the only retailer to announce store closures to start the year. Kohl’s is also closing 27 stores by April, The Associated Press reported.
The stores are located in 15 states and is only about 2.3% of the company’s 1,150 locations.
Company officials did not say how many employees would be losing their jobs, but they have all been told about the closures and were offered a “competitive severance package.” They also have the opportunity to apply to for open jobs at other locations.
“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” said Tom Kingsbury, interim CEO, current board member and adviser for the new CEO who takes over this week.
Here are the stores that will be closing:
Alabama
- Spanish Fort
Arkansas
- Little Rock West
California
- Balboa (San Diego)
- Encinitas
- Fremont
- Mountain View
- Napa
- Pleasanton
- Point West (Sacramento)
- San Rafael
- San Luis Obispo
- Westchester
Colorado
- Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora)
Georgia
- Duluth
Idaho
- Boise
Illinois
- Plainfield
- Spring Hill (West Dundee)
Massachusetts
- Stoughton
New Jersey
- East Windsor
Ohio
- Blue Ash
- Forest Park (Cincinnati)
Oregon
- Portland Gateway
Pennsylvania
- Pottstown
Texas
- North Dallas
Utah
- Riverton
Virginia
- Herndon
- Williamsburg
In addition to the 27 stores, the company is also closing the San Bernardino E-commerce Distribution Center in May, Kohl’s said in a news release.
