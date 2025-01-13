Macy’s, Kohl’s to close dozens of stores; see the list of locations

FILE PHOTO: Macy's and Kohl's are starting the year with store closures.

Two major retailers are starting the year off with the announcement of store closures.

Macy’s and Kohl’s are each shuttering dozens of locations nationwide.

Macy’s announced that 66 locations will be closed as part of a previously announced multi-year downsizing, CNN reported.

The company had not said which stores were closing, until last week.

In all, Macy’s will have closed 150 underperforming stores by 2026, cutting the number of locations to 350 when complete.

Tony Spring, Macy’s Inc. chairman and CEO, said in a news release, “Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.”

Here are the stores that are closing:

Arizona

Superstition Springs Center, Mesa

California

Broadway Plaza, Los Angeles

Hillsdale Furniture, San Mateo

Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights

Westminster Mall, Westminster

NewPark Mall, Newark

Mission Valley Home, San Diego

Otay Ranch Town Center, Chula Vista

Village at Corte Madera, Corte Madera

Downtown Plaza, Sacramento

Colorado

Northfield Stapleton, Denver

Streets at Southglenn Furniture, Centennial

Florida

Boynton Beach Mall, Boynton Beach

Ft Lauderdale Furniture, Fort Lauderdale

Pembroke Furniture, Pembroke Pines

South Dade Furniture, Miami

West Shore Plaza, Tampa

Altamonte Furniture, Altamonte Springs

Southgate, Sarasota

Boca Raton Furniture, Boca Raton

Georgia

Gwinnett Furniture, Duluth

Gwinnett Place, Duluth

Johns Creek Town Center, Suwanee

Idaho

Silver Lake Mall, Coeur D’Alene

Illinois

White Oaks Mall, Springfield

Louisiana

Acadiana Mall, Lafayette

Massachusetts

Independence Mall, Kingston

Maryland

Security Square, Baltimore

Harford Mall, Bel Air

Michigan

Grand Traverse Mall, Traverse City

Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights

Oakland Mall, Troy

Genesee Valley Center, Flint

Minnesota

Maplewood Mall, Maplewood

Burnsville Center, Burnsville

Missouri

Metro North Mall, Kansas City

South County Mall, Saint Louis

New Jersey

Essex Green Shopping Center, Orange

New York

Lake Success, New Hyde Park

Melville Mall, Huntington

Queens Place, Elmhurst

Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

Mall at Greece Ridge, Rochester

Sunrise Mall, Massapequa

Brooklyn, Brooklyn

Staten Island Furniture, Staten Island

Fordham Place, Bronx

Ohio

Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Franklin Park, Toledo

Oregon

Streets of Tanasbourne, Hillsboro

Salem Center, Salem

Pennsylvania

Logan Valley Mall, Altoona

Exton Square Mall, Exton

Philadelphia City Center, Philadelphia

Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes Barre

Tennessee

Oak Court, Memphis

Texas

Almeda Mall, Houston

Fairview, Fairview

Shops at Willow Bend, Plano

Southlake Town Square, Southlake

West Bend, Fort Worth

Highlands of Flower Mound, Flower Mound

Virginia

Southpark Mall, Colonial Heights

Washington

South Hill Mall, Puyallup

Redmond Furniture, Redmond

Kitsap Mall, Silverdale

Some stores on the list closed during FY2024. The majority of those remaining on the list will close during the first quarter of this year, the company said.

Macy’s is not the only retailer to announce store closures to start the year. Kohl’s is also closing 27 stores by April, The Associated Press reported.

The stores are located in 15 states and is only about 2.3% of the company’s 1,150 locations.

Company officials did not say how many employees would be losing their jobs, but they have all been told about the closures and were offered a “competitive severance package.” They also have the opportunity to apply to for open jobs at other locations.

“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” said Tom Kingsbury, interim CEO, current board member and adviser for the new CEO who takes over this week.

Here are the stores that will be closing:

Alabama

Spanish Fort

Arkansas

Little Rock West

California

Balboa (San Diego)

Encinitas

Fremont

Mountain View

Napa

Pleasanton

Point West (Sacramento)

San Rafael

San Luis Obispo

Westchester

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora)

Georgia

Duluth

Idaho

Boise

Illinois

Plainfield

Spring Hill (West Dundee)

Massachusetts

Stoughton

New Jersey

East Windsor

Ohio

Blue Ash

Forest Park (Cincinnati)

Oregon

Portland Gateway

Pennsylvania

Pottstown

Texas

North Dallas

Utah

Riverton

Virginia

Herndon

Williamsburg

In addition to the 27 stores, the company is also closing the San Bernardino E-commerce Distribution Center in May, Kohl’s said in a news release.





© 2025 Cox Media Group