Kangaroo who escaped from home containing exotic pets captured

Captured: File photo. A kangaroo seen hopping through an Alabama neighborhood has been captured. (Mehmet Futsi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

BESSEMER, Ala. — A kangaroo seen hopping through a neighborhood in central Alabama was captured on Monday, authorities said.

Dee Miller, a truck driver from Bessemer, took a video after witnessing the missing marsupial bouncing through the Birmingham suburb on Sunday night, AL.com reported.

Miller grabbed his cellphone and began recording, convinced that no one would believe him, WTVM reported. The kangaroo hopped away at a fast pace, according to the television station.

“I’m sure they’re looking for it,” Miller told AL.com. “I’ve never heard of anyone (exotic animal owner) being here until I posted the video.”

Bessemer police Det. Justin Burmeister said the kangaroo’s owner apparently has several exotic pets at his residence in the city, AL.com reported. The owner caught the kangaroo later, Burmeister said on Monday.

Miller said the kangaroo was small, between two and four feet tall. He said he was in a vehicle with his mother when he saw the kangaroo about five blocks from his home.

“I said, ‘Mom, you see that?’” Miller told AL.com. “There it was, a kangaroo standing right in the road. I said, ‘It’s a kangaroo, Mom.’ Then it went to jumping in the grass.”

Miller said he was glad he recorded the encounter.

“I know people would have said, ‘No, ain’t no kangaroo in Bessemer,’” Miller told AL.com.

