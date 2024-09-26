How to keep your electronics charged when the power is out

Charging phones during blackouts FILE PHOTO: Can you charge your phone during a blackout? Yes, if you make preparations now. (boyhey - stock.adobe.com)

During severe weather, you can expect to lose power, but how do you keep the lifeline to the outside world — your cell phone and computers — fully charged during a blackout?

It all depends on your preparation before the power goes out.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, you should first, make sure everything is fully charged before a potential power outage.

Once you are, then conserve your battery power. Put your phone in airplane mode, lower the screen’s brightness and turn off any apps that may be operating in the background that you don’t need to have running, Edison International suggested. Edison International is a 136-year-old utility company and parent company of Southern California Edison and Trio.

You should also have what FEMA called “alternative power sources” such as batteries, a car charger or a solar charger. Devices that can be charged ahead of time should have full power.

If you are using your car as a means of charging your devices, remember you should only run the car outside or in a well-ventilated space so you do not have carbon monoxide poisoning, FEMA said. If you have an electric vehicle, make sure it is also fully charged, but if you lose power to your home, make sure you unplug the EV during the blackout, FEMA advised.

Make sure laptops are charged too, not necessarily for being online, but to serve as a power supply for your phone.

You can use a hand-crank charger, according to Edison International, or there are camp stoves that burn wood to generate electricity.

If you are using a generator, keep it outside and at least 20 feet from building openings, FEMA said.

Finally, some power companies may set up a charging hub. Edison International provides the service in some areas that not only have charging ports but also snacks and water.

