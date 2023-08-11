How to help those affected by the Maui wildfires

Dozens Killed In Maui Wildfire Leaving The Town Of Lahaina Devastated KAHULUI, HAWAII - AUGUST 10: Volunteers with King's Cathedral Maui help unload a donation of supplies on August 10, 2023 in Kahului, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. King's Cathedral Maui is providing food and shelter for displaced families. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images /Getty Images)

A fast-moving wildfire on Maui has devastated the historic town of Lahaina and other parts of the island, killing more than 50 people, and destroying scores of homes and businesses.

President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for Maui, making federal funding available to aid the recovery, but many across the US also want to help.

The full extent of the damage and the recovery needs may not be known for up to a week, Regine Webster, vice president of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy said, and she urged people to be patient before deciding where to give their support.

“You literally have to wait for the firefighters to complete their work before that damage assessment can be fully realized,” she said.

However, If you want to donate to help those affected by the fires, here are some ways to do so:

GoFundMe: The crowdfunding site, GoFundMe, has vetted fundraisers for individuals and families who lost property or were injured in the fires, The Associated Press reported.

That means the site has taken steps to verify the identity of the organizer and has collected those campaigns on a hub on its website. GoFundMe will take additional verification steps before releasing the funds, the company said.

The Hawaii Community Foundation: The Hawaii Community Foundation said it raised $3 million for its Maui Strong Fund in 24 hours. You can contribute here.

The American Red Cross: American Red Cross workers are in Maui, “working around the clock to help those affected,” the group told CBS News. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Maui United Way: Maui United Way has set up a Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donations Page. All donations are processed online.

Maui Food Bank: Maui Food Bank donates food to disaster relief efforts on the island. To donate, visit the food bank’s website.