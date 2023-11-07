Homeowner turns tables on armed intruders, fires weapon during chase

The resident fired at least four shots at the intruders.

Defending himself: A Los Angeles resident fought back when two people attempted to rob him. (Josiah S./iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — A homeowner in Los Angeles took matters into his own hands on Saturday, getting into a shootout with two armed intruders and chasing them away from his property.

>> Read more trending news

The homeowner, who requested anonymity, told KABC-TV that he was about to walk up to his front door at about 7:30 p.m. when two intruders jumped over a gate. One of the intruders accosted the resident.

Surveillance video showed the masked man turn and flee when the homeowner produced a gun and began firing, according to the television station.

“I guess they decided to try to come at me and come in the house, but I have a 5-month-old baby and a wife and a nanny in the house and that wasn’t going to happen,” the man told KABC. “There was nothing in my house that was worth dying for. But I was willing to die for my family.”

The man said the intruders came “out of nowhere,” with one of them putting a pistol to his back, the television station reported.

The resident fended off the intruder and fired at least four shots as the would-be thieves fled the scene, jumping over fences to get away.

After the attack, the family filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, KABC reported.

“It’s a matter of time before these people get caught,” the man told the television station. “I think they should just pick a new career before they do end up in jail.”

Latest trending news:
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!