‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan, girlfriend, arrested

FILE PHOTO: Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank's Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.He was arrested on Nov. 29 for allegedly violating his probation. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

Former child actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Oregon.

The “Home Improvement” star was taken into custody on Nov. 29 in Eugene, Oregon, accused of violating his probation for a previous domestic violence conviction, TMZ reported.

His probation was scheduled to end in October 2026.

This is not the only time he has been arrested in recent years.

He was arrested in Myrtle Beach in January, charged with second-degree domestic violence, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In October 2020, he was charged with strangulation, which was a felony, and two misdemeanors of assault and interfering with a police report.

He pleaded guilty in that case in February 2021 to menacing and assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence in Eugene and sentenced to probation. The more severe charges were dismissed, People magazine reported.

Bryan said the case was blown out of proportion.

“We didn’t even really get that physical,” he told the outlet. “We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.... At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something," he said in 2023 of the incident, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I could’ve fought it...but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day," he added.

He was also charged with felony assault, third-degree robbery and assault in 2023, but pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, and was ordered to serve seven days in jail, as well as 36 months of supervised probation, according to People magazine.

He faced a felony DUI charge and a contempt of court charge in February 2024 and was arrested again in October for allegedly driving under the influence and driving without a license, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In the case from the weekend, his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested on Nov. 29 on DUI, reckless endangerment and attempted first-degree assault charges, TMZ reported.

Bryan, now 44, played Tim Allen’s oldest son, Brad, on “Home Improvement.

He also appeared in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” in 2006 and had guest spots in shows such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Smallville,” according to his IMDB page.

Bryan’s last role was in the television series “The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)" where he appeared in seven episodes in 2022.

