Gypsy Rose Blanchard officially files for divorce after announcing separation

THIBODAUX, La. — Gypsy Rose Blanchard officially filed for divorce in a Louisiana court on Monday, less than two weeks after announcing a split from her husband. The announcement came four months after Blanchard was released from a Missouri prison, where she served time for a second-degree murder conviction for plotting the 2015 murder of her mother.

The Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court confirmed to People that Blanchard filed for divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson, her husband of less than two years. Papers were filed at 1:58 p.m. CDT at the court in Thibodaux, located approximately 60 miles west of New Orleans.

“The filing has been sent to the assigned judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, told the magazine.

In March, Blanchard announced that she was separating from Anderson, whom she married in July 2022 while she was serving a 10-year sentence in Chillicothe Correction Correctional Center. She was paroled in December 2023 after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence, Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections, told The Associated Press.

Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. In 2015, the elder Blanchard had been fatally stabbed by Nicholas Godejohn, who was Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s then-boyfriend.

During Godejohn’s trial in 2018, the younger Blanchard admitted that she convinced the Wisconsin man to kill her mother to escape years of abuse, The Kansas City Star reported. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2019, according to the newspaper.

Blanchard alleged that her mother had abused her for years as a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver or guardian exaggerating or inducing illness to gain sympathy.

Blanchard and Anderson, 37, connected while she was serving time in the Missouri prison, People reported. They kept in touch and met for the first time in June 2021 and were married in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests 13 months later, according to the magazine.

