Gilgo Beach murders: Suspect arrested in Long Island serial killings

Gilgo Beach deaths A makeshift memorial for a victim in the Gilgo Beach deaths stands along Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach, New York on the afternoon of April 30, 2013. (Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images, File)

NEW YORK — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a series of long-unsolved killings on New York’s Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Unidentified sources confirmed the arrest to The New York Times, The Associated Press and other media outlets. In a joint statement from Suffolk County officials and the FBI, authorities said they plan to announce “a significant development in the investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force” on Friday afternoon, CNN reported.

Authorities identified the suspect to the Times and News 12 Long Island as Rex Heuermann, an architect who has lived in Massapequa Park for his entire life. He was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, NBC News reported.

It was not immediately clear what charges Heuermann might face or whether he’s believed to be linked to all of the 11 people found dead in 2010 and 2011 near Ocean Parkway.

Remains were discovered after authorities launched a search for Shannan Gilbert, a 23-year-old sex worker who vanished after leaving a home in the gated community of Oak Beach on May 1, 2010. Between December 2010 and December 2011, officials found the remains of nine women — including Gilbert — a toddler identified as the daughter of one of the slain women and a man who has not been identified.

A majority of the victims, who died between 1996 and 2010, were escorts, officials said. The discovery of their remains sparked fears of a serial killer, though investigators earlier determined that Gilbert’s death was likely an accident — a claim Gilbert’s family has disputed, according to the Times.

Authorities said they found the remains of 24-year-old Melissa Barthelemy on Dec. 11, 2010. Two days later, investigators found the remains of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 27-year-old Amber Lynn Costello and 22-year-old Megan Waterman.

Gilgo Beach murders Police in Suffolk County, New York, released this image in 2022 showing where authorities found some of the people found dead near Ocean Parkway in 2010 and 2011. (Suffolk County Police Department)

In March 2011, authorities found the remains of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor, whose partial remains had been found seven years earlier about 45 miles to the east of Gilgo Beach in Manorville.

The following month, authorities found the bodies of a toddler girl and an unidentified man. The remains of 24-year-old Valerie Mack, whose partial remains had been found in Manorville in November 2000, were also discovered.

One week later, authorities found the remains of a woman identified as the slain toddler’s mother. The woman’s partial remains had been found in 1997 about 20 miles to the northwest of Gilgo Beach, at Hempstead Lake State Park. She was nicknamed “Peaches” because of a tattoo of a peach that she had.

Authorities also found the remains of a woman who was genetically matched with remains found in 1996 in Davis Park on Fire Island, about 18 miles to the east of Gilgo Beach.