Getty Images explains why they put an editor’s note on Kate Middleton’s cancer video

Getty Images is explaining why they are adding an editor’s note to the video in which the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Once the note was spotted Monday, speculation ran rampant about whether the princess had actually been filmed delivering the news that she is being treated for cancer.

The editor’s note placed on Getty’s version of the video read: “This handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”

While Getty did not immediately provide any further details, it has since offered an explanation saying the way the video was flagged is standard practice for content handed that comes to Getty via a third-party organization.

In the case of the video, it was reported that the BBC filmed it on March 20, and it was distributed by Kensington Palace on March 22.

The BBC confirmed that it had filmed the princess’ announcement.

“BBC Studios filmed a message from the Princess of Wales at Windsor this week. We would like to wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

The placement of the editor’s note comes weeks after Kate apologized for releasing a Mother’s Day photo that was said to be heavily altered.

The photo was posted on social media sites at 9 a.m. on England’s Mother’s Day and included a message from Kate that read, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.”

The photo was one of her and her three children.

As the day went on, questions about the image began to surface, and the AP retracted the photo and put out a “kill notice” to halt its distribution.

The news organization said the photo “at closer inspection, it appeared that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.”

Getty Images soon followed suit.

A second photo said to be taken by Kate of the late Queen Elizabeth and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was also called into question as it appeared to have been manipulated in several places.

The photo controversies come months after the princess underwent abdominal surgery. Initially, it was said she did not have cancer, but in her video, Kate said the doctors found traces of cancer after testing following the surgery.

She had been out of the public eye recuperating and conspiracy theories about her health had run rampant.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed at the same time her father-in-law, King Charles III, was also found to have cancer.

Neither the king nor the princess has revealed what types of cancer they are battling.

