Former NHL star Ron Duguay, fighting cancer, hospitalized after losing consciousness

The former NHL star was hospitalized after he fainted on Friday.

Former NHL star Ron Duguay, who is being treated for Stage 4 colon cancer, was taken to a hospital after collapsing at his home, according to his daughter.

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Shay Thomas wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that Duguay, 69, had fainted on July 24, USA Today reported. She said the former NHL center, who spent eight of his 12 seasons with the New York Rangers, suffered facial injuries and lost several teeth.

Thomas added that her father passed out after being “extremely dehydrated,” Fox Sports reported.

Duguay, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer earlier this year, also had “varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer,” after he visited with doctors, according to the sports news outlet.

“Because of the cancer in his liver, along with everything his liver has endured from surgery, chemotherapy, and the pump, pressure has built up inside the liver,” Thomas added. “That pressure can back up into the stomach and cause bleeding. The ulcer still needs further evaluation, but the bleeding and liver pressure are the major concerns right now.”

Duguay was selected by the Rangers in the first round (13th overall) in the 1977 NHL Amateur draft. He played for New York from 1977 to 1983 and returned to the Rangers from 1986 to 1988. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings.

He was an All-Star in 1981, the season he scored a career-high 40 goals.

Duguay finished his career with 274 goals and 346 assists, collecting 620 points.

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