Floyd Mayweather files $340M suit against Showtime, claims financial fraud

The former boxing champion has filed a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime and its president.

Nearly nine years after his last professional bout, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is involved in a legal fight, according to published reports.

Mayweather, 48, who won 15 world titles over five weight classes while compiling an 50-0 record over a two-decade career, is suing Showtime in a California court for $340 million, Deadline, Ring Magazine and The Sporting News reported.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Mayweather claims that he was cheated out of millions of dollar by his adviser Al Haymon with “substantial participation and aid” from former Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the legal action, claiming it had obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

Floyd Mayweather is suing Showtime and its former sports president, claiming they helped his former manager, Al Haymon, steal $340 million from him.



Read more: https://t.co/YWaEUs9bRW pic.twitter.com/n7yyw1zBQD — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2026

In the 25-page complaint, Mayweather alleges that the shuttered network owned by Paramount still owes him approximately $20 million from his 2015 welterweight championship fight against Andre Berto.

Mayweather claims the money was knowingly deposited by Espinoza and Showtime into accounts run by Haymon, his former manager and adviser who is not named as a defendant in the complaint.

In his lawsuit, Mayweather says he wants to “recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud.”

He is suing Showtime and Espinoza for “aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment,” acording to TMZ. Mayweather is also seeking punitive damages.

Paramount, the parent company of Showtime, did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

Mayweather, whose 50-0 record included 27 knockouts, officially retired from professional boxing in August 2017 after his victory against MMA fighter Conor McGregor, according to The Sporting News.

In June 2021, Mayweather fought an exhibition match against Logan Paul. The eight-round match ended with no decision.

© 2025 Cox Media Group