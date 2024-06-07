FDA rescinds marketing ban on Juul e-cigarettes

Juul Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday withdrew its marketing ban on electronic cigarettes from Juul Labs two years after it moved to take the products off the market.

Read more trending news

The decision to rescind the marketing denial orders was informed by “new case law, as well as the FDA’s review of information provided by” Juul, officials said.

Agency officials noted that the decision will not allow Juul to market its e-cigarette products yet.

“Rescission of the MDOs is not an authorization or a denial and does not indicate whether the applications are likely to be authorized or denied,” the FDA said in a statement. “Rescission of the MDOs returns the applications to pending status, under substantive review by the FDA.”

Federal appeals court pauses ban of Juul e-cigarettes

The decision came after the FDA banned the sale of Juul e-cigarettes nationwide in 2022, saying that there was not enough evidence to show that the products “met the public health standard required by law.” Juul’s products were allowed to stay on store shelves as the company appealed the decision.

In a statement released Thursday, Juul said it was looking forward “to re-engaging with the agency on a science- and evidence-based process to pursue a marketing authorization for Juul products.”

“We remain confident in the quality and substance of our applications and believe that a full review of the science and evidence will demonstrate that our products meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of public health,” company officials said.

Juul to pay $438.5M to settle probe into marketing to teens

Juul has long been blamed for a spike in teen vaping.

In 2022, the company agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle an investigation into its marketing to teenagers. As part of the settlement, Juul agreed to restrict marketing its products to people under 35 years old, among other conditions.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!