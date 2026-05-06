FDA gives approval for fruit-flavored e-cigarettes

File photo. The FDA approved fruity flavors of e-cigarettes produced by Los Angeles-based Glas Inc.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced its first authorization of fruit-flavored electronic cigarettes for adults 21 and older.

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The agency gave the OK for e-cigarettes produced by Los Angeles-based Glas Inc., The Washington Post reported. The approved flavors are mango, blueberry and two varieties of menthol.

According to a news release from the FDA, Glas will market the flavors under the brand names of Classic Menthol, Fresh Menthol, Gold, and Sapphire.

The FDA’s announcement marks a shift in policy. For years, the agency had worked aggressively to regulate flavored vapes, the Post reported.

Today FDA authorized 4 Glas ENDS products, including menthol and other non-tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods, for use with the Glas G2 Device’s age-restriction tech which includes ID verification, smartphone pairing, and biometric check-ins. https://t.co/xWPjlt31z1 — FDA Tobacco (@FDATobacco) May 5, 2026

Previously, the FDA had only granted permission to tobacco or menthol-flavored vaping products, according to The Associated Press. Most e-cigarettes approved were manufactured by large companies such as Juul and Atria.

E-cigarettes are generally considered less harmful than traditional cigarettes, but health risks remain, the Post reported. The battery-powered devices heat nicotine-infused liquid that is transformed into a vapor that can be inhaled.

“The FDA’s rigorous, scientific review of these products found that the applicant sufficiently demonstrated that Glas’s device access restriction technology, combined with FDA-required marketing restrictions, is expected to effectively mitigate the ability of youth to use the product,” the FDA said in its news release.

The technology requires the users to verify their age and identity with government-issued identification and pair the device with a smartphone via Bluetooth, the FDA said. The agency is also requiring that Glas’ advertising is targeted for adults 21 and older.

The FDA authorized the first fruit-flavored vapes for adults 21 and over amid President Trump’s previous vows to “save” vaping.



The agency green-lit electronic cigarettes from Los Angeles-based Glas in mango, blueberry and two varieties of menthol. https://t.co/Yi1b7uUtNm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 6, 2026

An app also conducts random biometric check-ins to confirm the registered user is the person using the e-cigarette, the FDA said.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids criticized the decision, according to the Post. The group said the decision could lead to a resurgence of underage vapers.

“Today’s decision puts at risk the progress our nation has made in reducing youth e-cigarette use,” Yolonda C. Richardson, president and CEO of the advocacy group, said in a statement. “It conflicts with overwhelming scientific evidence and the FDA’s own repeated conclusions that flavors pose a substantial risk to young people.”

The FDA approval of the fruit-flavored products will be “a key test case,” Kathy Crosby of the Truth Initiative, an anti-tobacco nonprofit, told the AP in an emailed statement.

“Ultimately, it’s critical that we remain vigilant in protecting young people, including closely monitoring the use of authorized products,” Crosby wrote.

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