Fan runs on court to take selfie with Victor Wembanyama during Game 1 of NBA Finals

A fan takes a selfie on the court with Spurs center Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night in San Antonio. The fan was ejected from the game.

SAN ANTONIO — A spectator at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday was called for traveling -- onto the court.

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The overenthusiastic fan bolted onto the court at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio during the fourth quarter and attempted to take a selfie with Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, The Athletic reported.

The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year had just checked into the game with the Spurs trailing 92-86. San Antonio was bringing the ball upcourt with 6:28 to play when the fan rushed onto the floor and made a beeline for Wembanyama, using his cellphone to try and take a selfie, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Fan runs on court for selfie pic.twitter.com/ZQljH0Eeyx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 4, 2026

The fan committed a foul in the eyes of security and was quickly hustled off the court, USA Today reported. The fan’s audacious move earned an apparent pose and a smirk from the Spurs center, according to The Athletic.

New York Knicks forward Mitchell Robinson had a more animated look, appearing to be perplexed by the whole episode.

Robinson and the Knicks got the last laugh, as New York erased a 14-point second-half deficit to defeat the Spurs 105-95.

A fan ran onto the court 😅 pic.twitter.com/2wDC9ac1n8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2026

The fan has not been identified, USA Today reported.

According to the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, a person who disrupts a game could face serious consequences -- including immediate ejection, a lifetime ban from all NBA arenas and potential charges such as criminal trespass or disorderly conduct.

Wembanyama, 22, scored a team-leading 26 points and 12 rebounds but was 6-for-21 from the field for the Spurs in his NBA Finals debut. He told reporters after the game that he was “really surprised” by the fan’s action, KSAT reported.

“I’ve never been in that situation,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me almost as much as that time a bat crashed the court (at the Frost Bank Center in 2024).”

Game 2 is Friday in San Antonio.

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