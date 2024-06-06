Ex-NASCAR driver, son, 2 others face charges stemming from Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Ex-NASCAR driver arrested FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Thousands storm the United States Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Tighe Scott, 75, and his son, Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony charges each along with several misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol on that day, according to The Associated Press.

According to charging documents, Tighe Scott told people he was a retired NASCAR driver and that was, in part, how he was identified.

JUST IN: Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott is the latest Jan. 6 felony defendant (charged along side three other people from PA) pic.twitter.com/L4I2C2uOWH — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 5, 2024

While he did not win a NASCAR race, he did finish in the top 10 on multiple occasions and finished 6th in the 1979 Daytona 500.

Scott, his son, and Scott Alex Slater Sr. and Scott Alex Slater Jr., physically and verbally harassed officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to charging documents. The four used objects like flagpoles and golf clubs, prosecutors said.

During the rally, the men went to the Capitol building and “began yelling at the line of officers attempting to clear the area,” ABC News reported.

Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. https://t.co/i9fnw8zBAO — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) June 6, 2024

Prosecutors said that at one point, Tighe Scott allegedly “attempted to rip the shield” out of an officer’s hands, but was pushed away and fell backward. Jarrett Scott was knocked backward by his father falling, the complaint states, and allegedly jeered at officers, directing several profanities at them.

Scott Slater Jr. faces three felony counts — obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. His father faces a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, and both Slaters face several misdemeanor counts.

The four men among more than 1,424 people had been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 incident, according to the Justice Department.





