Dodgers prospect injures kneecap while trying to avoid bat dog

TULSA, Okla. — An outfield prospect for the Los Angeles Dodgers is noted for his blazing speed, but he was not quick enough to avoid a bat dog charging out of the dugout and injured his kneecap.

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Kendall George had scored what turned out to be the Tulsa Drillers’ final run in a seven-run, second-inning rally against Northwest Arkansas on Monday, MLB.com reported. The Drillers are a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But after George scored on Josue De Paula’s single, the Drillers’ bat dog shot out of the dugout to retrieve the bat, according to ESPN.

That forced George to jump out of the way and he fell awkwardly on his left leg and appeared to injure his knee, The Athletic reported.

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Kendall George was not happy after he got hurt trying to avoid the bat dog 😬 pic.twitter.com/rxKBTsHEIt — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) May 26, 2026

Initial tests on Tuesday were “not that optimistic” about the leg injury, The Athletic reported, citing an unnamed source. The Dodgers have not confirmed the website’s report.

An MRI revealed no ligament damage, but George had suffered an injury to his patella tendon, according to ESPN.

In a video posted to social media, George appeared to be visibly frustrated by the injury, slamming his helmet to the ground.

Tulsa scored seven runs in the first and second innings and won, 14-8.

George was the Dodgers’ 2023 first-round pick, The Athletic reported. His loss for an extended time would be a blow to the franchise.

He stole 100 bases last season for Great Lakes of the High-A Midwest League, becoming the fifth minor leaguer to top the century mark in thefts since 2005.

Through 43 games this season for the Drillers, George is hitting .333 with 26 steals, according to MLB.com.

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