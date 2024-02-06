Country music star Toby Keith dies after battle with stomach cancer

Keith was 62 years old.

Toby Keith dies at age 62 FILE PHOTO: AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024 of stomach cancer. ( Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer-songwriter Toby Keith, known for No. 1 country hits like “Who’s Your Daddy?” and “Made in America,” died on Monday after a battle with stomach cancer.

He was 62.

His death was announced on his website, which said the country star passed “peacefully” surrounded by his family.

The singer announced in the summer of 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was being treated with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.


©2024 Cox Media Group

