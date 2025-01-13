College Bowl Season: See the schedule, results

FILE PHOTO: The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy is displayed during the Michigan Wolverines football National Championship celebration on January 13, 2024 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Bowl game season has started. Who will take home the trophy in 2025? (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Bowl game season is upon us and dozens of teams are playing with their sights set on reaching the College Football Championship game.

The bowl games started on Dec. 14 with the Celebration Bowl where Jackson State beat South Carolina State 28-7 on Dec. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The season culminates with the NCAA’s Championship Game, which will be held on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is the list of the NCAA bowl games, when they’re being played, how you can watch and, once done, the score:

All times are ET.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Celebration Bowl - Jackson State 28 , South Carolina State 7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

, South Carolina State 7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Salute to Veterans Bowl - South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23. - Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl - No. 25 Memphis 42, West Virginia 37 - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl - James Madison 27, Western Kentucky 17 - FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Western Kentucky 17 - FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida LA Bowl - No. 24 UNLV 24, Cal 13 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl - Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26 - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Friday, Dec. 20

Cure Bowl - Ohio 30, Jacksonville State 27 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Jacksonville State 27 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Gasparilla Bowl - Florida 33 , Tulane 8 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

, Tulane 8 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 5 Notre Dame 27, No. 8 Indiana 17 - South Bend, Indiana

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 4 Penn State 38 , No. 10 SMU 10 - University Park, Pennsylvania

, No. 10 SMU 10 - University Park, Pennsylvania College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 3 Texas 38 , No. 16 Clemson 24 - Austin, Texas

, No. 16 Clemson 24 - Austin, Texas College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 6 Ohio State 42, No. 7 Tennessee 17 - Columbus, Ohio

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl - UTSA 44, Coastal Carolina 15 - Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

Coastal Carolina 15 - Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Northern Illinois 28, Fresno State 20 - Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl - South Florida 41, San Jose State 39 (5 OT) - Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Thursday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl - Pitt 46 vs. Toledo 48 (6 OT)- Ford Field, Detroit

(6 OT)- Ford Field, Detroit Rate Bowl - Rutgers 44 vs. Kansas State 47- Chase Field, Phoenix

vs. Kansas State 47- Chase Field, Phoenix 68 Ventures Bowl - Arkansas State 38 vs. Bowling Green 31, - Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Friday, Dec. 27

Armed Forces Bowl - Navy 21 vs. Oklahoma 7 - Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

vs. Oklahoma 7 - Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas Birmingham Bowl - Georgia Tech 27 vs. Vanderbilt 35 - Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

- Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama Liberty Bowl - Arkansas 39 vs. Texas Tech 26 - Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

vs. Texas Tech 26 - Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee Holiday Bowl - No. 21 Syracuse 52 vs. Washington State 35- Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

vs. Washington State 35- Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Las Vegas Bowl - USC 35 vs. Texas A&M 31- Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl - UConn 27 vs. North Carolina 14 - Fenway Park, Boston

vs. North Carolina 14 - Fenway Park, Boston Pinstripe Bowl - Boston College 15 vs. Nebraska 20 - Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

- Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York New Mexico Bowl - TCU 34 vs. Louisiana 3 - University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

vs. Louisiana 3 - University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico Pop-Tarts Bowl - No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 41 vs. No. 18 Iowa State 42 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

- Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Arizona Bowl - Colorado State 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) 43 - Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

- Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona Military Bowl - NC State 21 vs. East Carolina 26 - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

- Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland Alamo Bowl - No. 17 BYU 36 vs. No. 23 Colorado 14 - Alamodome, San Antonio

vs. No. 23 Colorado 14 - Alamodome, San Antonio Independence Bowl - No. 22 Army 27 vs. Louisiana Tech 6 - Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Monday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl - No. 19 Missouri 27 vs. Iowa 24- Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Tuesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl - No. 11 Alabama 11 vs. Michigan 19 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Sun Bowl - Louisville 35 vs. Washington 34 - Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

vs. Washington 34 - Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas Citrus Bowl - No. 15 South Carolina 17 vs. No. 20 Illinois 21 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

- Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida Texas Bowl - LSU 44 vs. Baylor 31 - NRG Stadium. Houston

vs. Baylor 31 - NRG Stadium. Houston College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl) - No. 4 Penn State 31 vs. 9 Boise State 14 - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Wednesday, Jan. 1

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl) - No. 3 Texas 39 vs. 12 Arizona State 31 (OT) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

vs. 12 Arizona State 31 (OT) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl) - No. 1 Oregon 21 vs. No. 6 Ohio State 41 , - Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

, - Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 8:45 p.m. | ESPN, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (postponed)

Thursday, Jan. 2

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - No. 2 Georgia 10 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 23 , Caesars Superdome, New Orleans ( postponed)

, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans ( Gator Bowl - No. 14 Ole Miss 52 vs. Duke 20, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl - North Texas 28 vs. Texas State 30 , Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas

, Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Minnesota 24 vs. Virginia Tech 10, Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl - Liberty 7 vs. Buffalo 26, Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Nassau, Bahamas

Thursday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl) - No. 4 Penn State 24 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 27, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Friday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl) - No. 3 Texas 14 vs. No. 6 Ohio State 28, AT&T Stadium. Arlington, Texas

Monday, Jan. 20

College Football Playoff National Championship Game - No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta





© 2025 Cox Media Group