College Bowl Season: See the schedule, results

Bowl game season is upon us and dozens of teams are playing with their sights set on reaching the College Football Championship game.
The bowl games started on Dec. 14 with the Celebration Bowl where Jackson State beat South Carolina State 28-7 on Dec. 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The season culminates with the NCAA’s Championship Game, which will be held on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here is the list of the NCAA bowl games, when they’re being played, how you can watch and, once done, the score:
All times are ET.
Saturday, Dec. 14
- Celebration Bowl - Jackson State 28, South Carolina State 7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- Salute to Veterans Bowl - South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23. - Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Frisco Bowl - No. 25 Memphis 42, West Virginia 37 - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- Boca Raton Bowl - James Madison 27, Western Kentucky 17 - FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
- LA Bowl - No. 24 UNLV 24, Cal 13 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Thursday, Dec. 19
- New Orleans Bowl - Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26 - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Friday, Dec. 20
- Cure Bowl - Ohio 30, Jacksonville State 27 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- Gasparilla Bowl - Florida 33, Tulane 8 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 5 Notre Dame 27, No. 8 Indiana 17 - South Bend, Indiana
Saturday, Dec. 21
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 4 Penn State 38, No. 10 SMU 10 - University Park, Pennsylvania
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 3 Texas 38, No. 16 Clemson 24 - Austin, Texas
- College Football Playoff First Round Game - No. 6 Ohio State 42, No. 7 Tennessee 17 - Columbus, Ohio
Monday, Dec. 23
- Myrtle Beach Bowl - UTSA 44, Coastal Carolina 15 - Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Northern Illinois 28, Fresno State 20 - Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
Tuesday, Dec. 24
- Hawai’i Bowl - South Florida 41, San Jose State 39 (5 OT) - Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu
Thursday, Dec. 26
- GameAbove Sports Bowl - Pitt 46 vs. Toledo 48 (6 OT)- Ford Field, Detroit
- Rate Bowl - Rutgers 44 vs. Kansas State 47- Chase Field, Phoenix
- 68 Ventures Bowl - Arkansas State 38 vs. Bowling Green 31, - Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
Friday, Dec. 27
- Armed Forces Bowl - Navy 21 vs. Oklahoma 7 - Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
- Birmingham Bowl - Georgia Tech 27 vs. Vanderbilt 35 - Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
- Liberty Bowl - Arkansas 39 vs. Texas Tech 26 - Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
- Holiday Bowl - No. 21 Syracuse 52 vs. Washington State 35- Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
- Las Vegas Bowl - USC 35 vs. Texas A&M 31- Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Saturday, Dec. 28
- Fenway Bowl - UConn 27 vs. North Carolina 14 - Fenway Park, Boston
- Pinstripe Bowl - Boston College 15 vs. Nebraska 20 - Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
- New Mexico Bowl - TCU 34 vs. Louisiana 3 - University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Pop-Tarts Bowl - No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 41 vs. No. 18 Iowa State 42 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- Arizona Bowl - Colorado State 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) 43 - Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
- Military Bowl - NC State 21 vs. East Carolina 26 - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
- Alamo Bowl - No. 17 BYU 36 vs. No. 23 Colorado 14 - Alamodome, San Antonio
- Independence Bowl - No. 22 Army 27 vs. Louisiana Tech 6 - Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
Monday, Dec. 30
- Music City Bowl - No. 19 Missouri 27 vs. Iowa 24- Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Tuesday, Dec. 31
- ReliaQuest Bowl - No. 11 Alabama 11 vs. Michigan 19 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- Sun Bowl - Louisville 35 vs. Washington 34 - Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
- Citrus Bowl - No. 15 South Carolina 17 vs. No. 20 Illinois 21 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- Texas Bowl - LSU 44 vs. Baylor 31 - NRG Stadium. Houston
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl) - No. 4 Penn State 31 vs. 9 Boise State 14 - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Wednesday, Jan. 1
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl) - No. 3 Texas 39 vs. 12 Arizona State 31 (OT) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl) - No. 1 Oregon 21 vs. No. 6 Ohio State 41, - Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 8:45 p.m. | ESPN, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (postponed)
Thursday, Jan. 2
- College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl) - No. 2 Georgia 10 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 23, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (postponed)
- Gator Bowl - No. 14 Ole Miss 52 vs. Duke 20, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Friday, Jan. 3
- First Responder Bowl - North Texas 28 vs. Texas State 30, Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas
- Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Minnesota 24 vs. Virginia Tech 10, Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte, North Carolina
Saturday, Jan. 4
- Bahamas Bowl - Liberty 7 vs. Buffalo 26, Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Nassau, Bahamas
Thursday, Jan. 9
- College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl) - No. 4 Penn State 24 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 27, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Friday, Jan. 10
- College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl) - No. 3 Texas 14 vs. No. 6 Ohio State 28, AT&T Stadium. Arlington, Texas
Monday, Jan. 20
- College Football Playoff National Championship Game - No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
