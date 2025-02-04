Caught on video: Man accused of murder attacked in court by victim’s family members

FILE PHOTO: Family members of a murder victim allegedly attacked the man accused of killing her.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man in New Mexico was in front of a judge on Friday, accused of murder, but during his hearing, family members of the woman he was accused of killing lunged at him. The incident was caught on the courtroom camera.

Alexander Segura Ortiz was appearing in front of Judge Cindy Leos in Albuquerque, KOB reported.

As Ortiz stood before the bench two men, identified as Carlos Lucero and Pete Ysasi ran towards Ortiz.

At first, Lucero punched Ortiz then Ysasi also started hitting him, officials said. At one point a corrections officer who tried to break up the fight got punched.

You can see the fight below.

Ortiz was accused of killing a woman, his former girlfriend, Alianna Farfan, at her apartment in January 2024. Lucero was her uncle, The New York Times reported.

Ortiz was also charged with shooting another woman outside of a convenience store less than a week after Farfan’s death.

Lucero said, according to sheriff’s deputies, “He killed my niece like a coward,” adding that “it was worth every moment,” in reference to his alleged attack on Ortiz.

Ortiz’s father was also part of the fight, but told officials that he was trying to break it up, the Times reported. Other members of the gallery joined in to the brawl but only Lucero and Ysasi were charged, the Journal reported.

They face battery on an officer and assault on a jail, which is defined as “any person or group of persons assaulting or attacking any jail, prison or other public building or place of confinement of prisoners held in lawful custody or confinement,” KOB reported.

Both charges are felonies, but both Lucero and Ysasi were released on their own recognizance, The Albuquerque Journal reported.





© 2025 Cox Media Group