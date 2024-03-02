California hot springs ‘closed indefinitely’ after 2nd death in less than 2 years After two deaths in recent history, the United States Forest Service closed the hot springs by Kern River in California. (GCShutter/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After two deaths in recent history, the United States Forest Service closed the hot springs by Kern River in California.

The U.S. Forest Service said that the Miracle Hot Springs located by Kern River will be closed “indefinitely,” according to KTLA. It is located at an elevation of 2,300 feet in Sequoia National Forest.

On Feb. 17, a body was found in one of the hot spring tubs, the Forest Service said. The last time a body was found there was on Oct. 17, 2022.

The hot spring tubs were dismantled after the first death, KTLA reported. Without official approval, they were rebuilt.

“Public safety is of utmost importance to Forest Service officials. With a second death that can be attributed in part to the hot springs, the area will remain closed until a sustainable long-term solution is reached,” says District Ranger Al Watson.

The Forest Service manages the hot springs along with a group called the Hot Spring Angels and Kern River Conservancy, The Los Angeles Times reported. Prior to the second death, the hot spring tubs were not accessible over the last few months due to heavy winter storms and flooding in the area. This caused the hot spring tubs to be covered in water. However, those levels dropped and then again, the hot spring tubs were seen again.

Information about the two victims and their causes of death have not been released, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

