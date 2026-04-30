Caitlin Clark publishing rhyming picture book for children

The WNBA star's book, geared toward children, will be published on Nov. 3.

Caitlin Clark has already led an extraordinary life, and now she is going to pass along that experience to children.

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The WNBA star is publishing a children’s book based on her life, according to Random House Books for Young Readers. “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams” will be published Nov. 3.

According to the publisher, Clark got her inspiration for the picture book from a mirror she hung up in her childhood home that had a mantra she repeated, WHO-TV reported.

“The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.”

One verse typifies that inspiration, according to the publisher.

I look in the mirror, and what do I see?

A special reminder to be the best me.

The book is illustrated by Adriana Predoi, who grew up in Romania. She studied mural art in high school and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art.

“Basketball has given me so many incredible opportunities, but what has always meant the most to me are the people who’ve supported me along the way,” Clark said in a statement. “I hope this book reminds kids that they’re never alone in chasing their dreams and that giving a little extra to the people and moments is what makes them EXTRAordinary.”

Clark, 24, the leading scorer in college basketball history, begins her third professional season when the WNBA season begins on May 8, USA Today reported.

Injuries limited the two-time All-Star to 13 games last season. She returned to action on April 18, scoring seven points and handing off four assists during the Fever’s 109-91 preseason win against the New York Liberty, according to the newspaper.

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