British Open: American Brian Harman wins first major title by six strokes

Winning pose: Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open on Sunday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOYLAKE, England — American Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship on Sunday, claiming his first major tournament win at rainy Royal Liverpool Golf Club by six strokes.

Harman, 36, a native of Savannah, Georgia, who attended the University of Georgia, cruised to victory at the British Open by six strokes after he shot 1-under 70 in the final round for a 13-under-par 271 total at Royal Liverpool, according to The Associated Press.

His margin of victory ties the second-largest in the Open’s history. Tiger Woods won the Claret Jug by eight shots at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2000, ESPN reported.

Harman weathered a stormy start with bogeys on two of his first five holes, but he regained his composure to finish six shots ahead of Australia’s Jason Day, Austria’s Sepp Straka, South Korea’s Tom Kim and Spain’s Jon Rahm, CNN reported.

Rahm, Day, Straka, and Kim had a four-way tie for second place, the AP reported.

Harman is the 26th-ranked player in the world, according to ESPN.

The British Open win is Harman’s first victory after 167 tournaments dating to 2017.

He is the oldest first-time major champion since Sergio Garcia, 37, from Spain, won the Masters in 2017, according to ESPN.

Harman won $3 million for his win Sunday, ESPN reported.

Image 1 of 16

2023 British Open: Georgia native Brian Harman holds the Claret Jug after winning the 151st British Open by six strokes on Sunday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

