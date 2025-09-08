Bath & Body Works to hire 30K seasonal workers for holidays

It isn’t even October yet, but Bath & Body Works has announced it will be hiring more than 30,000 seasonal employees for the holidays.

The company announced on Monday that it is expecting a surge of customers looking for gifts and self-care items this holiday season and to deal with the rush, it will be hiring tens of thousands of seasonal employees.

The jobs will be part-time to support the almost 1,900 retail locations in North America and another 2,000 full-time employees for its five distribution centers in Ohio.

In addition to “competitive wages and flexible scheduling,” the company offers a 40% store discount.

Some jobs may lead to permanent positions.

The company noted that the 30,000 jobs are similar to the number of hires it has made over the past two holiday seasons.

To see what jobs are available at stores, click here.

For distribution center jobs, click here.

© 2025 Cox Media Group