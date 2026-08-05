Barry Manilow cancels Kentucky concert for second time

The singer-songwriter canceled a show for the second time in Lexington, Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow canceled his Tuesday evening show in Lexington, Kentucky for the second time, the musician announced in a social media post.

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Manilow, 83, had been scheduled to appear at Rupp Arena in a concert that had been rescheduled from a March 9 cancellation, WLEX reported. At the time, Manilow said he was still recovering from treatment related to his lung cancer, which had been diagnosed in December 2025.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow posted on his X account.

No other details were given. Manilow was scheduled to appear in Cincinnati on Wednesday. According to his website, tickets were still available for the show at Heritage Bank Center.

Rupp Arena officials said all previously purchased tickets will be honored once a new concert date is announced, WLEX reported.

Manilow performed a 90-minute show in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, apparently without an issue, according to USA Today.

“What a Time,” Manilow’s 33rd studio album and first with mostly original compositions since “15 Minutes” in 2011, will be released on June 5, Billboard reported.

Manilow’s “15 Minutes” marked the 15th time that Manilow had a top-10 album on the Billboard 200 charts.

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He has been a force in music for more than a half century, scoring three No. 1 hits and 11 top-10 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Manilow first topped the charts in 1974 with the ballad, “Mandy,” then followed it with “I Write the Songs” in 1975 and “Looks Like We Made It” in 1977.

Manilow has been a fixture on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for 51 years. He first appeared on that list on Nov. 7, 1974, with his ballad “Mandy,” Billboard reported.

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Manilow has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards and won in 1978 for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Copacabana (At the Copa).” He is also a two-time Emmy Award winner and was awarded a special Tony Award in 1977.

Manilow was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002.

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