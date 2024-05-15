Barge hits bridge in Texas

Police Authorities are investigating after a barge hit a bridge in Galveston County, Texas, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A barge struck a bridge Wednesday in southeastern Texas, causing a piece of the bridge to fall and stopping traffic in both directions, according to officials and multiple reports.

The incident damaged the Pelican Island Causeway, a bridge connecting Galveston and Pelican Island, according to KTRK. The causeway is the only road connecting the island to the mainland.

Images obtained by KPRC-TV showed the damage caused by the collision. The news station noted that it was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Officials with the marine and maritime campus of Texas A&M University said the crash closed the bridge to all traffic. It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last.

The incident happened two months after a ship struck a support for the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, killing six people and sending tons of debris into the water below. Officials continue work to recover from the incident, which blocked the shipping channel leading to one of the nation’s key automobile hubs.

