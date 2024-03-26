Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship; video

Baltimore bridge collaspe In this photo posted by volunteer firefighters from Harford County, Maryland, the Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen after it was hit by a freighter at around 1:20 a.m.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck a freighter, according to reports.

It was not clear how many people were driving on the 1.6-mile steel bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported. At a news conference early Tuesday, officials said they are looking for at least seven people.

.A public webcam captured footage of the dramatic collapse of the bridge.

Update 6:28 a.m. EDT March 26: At a press conference early Tuesday, Baltimore officials said that first responders recovered two people from the water. One refused treatment and transport, the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Chief James Wallace of the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

“We may be looking for upwards of seven individuals,” Wallace said at the news conference.

Wallace said the search would take place above and below the Patapsco River. “Sonar has detected vehicles under the water,” Wallace said.

“This continues to be a search and rescue operation,” he added.

Wallace said the freighter’s crew members remain onboard the ship. It is not yet known if there was a fuel spill from the vessel, though Wallace said that there was a smell of fuel in the area.

“There is absolutely no indication that this is terrorism,” a Baltimore Police official said at the news conference.

FBI Baltimore field office personnel are on scene, according to the agency.

“The entire bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River,” said Kevin Cartwright, the director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.

“We have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer” that went into the water, Cartwright said.

Volunteer firefighters from Harford County, which is northeast of the area where the bridge was located, tweeted that they are “assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.” A swift water team and a special operations team are among those assisting, The Post reported.

The Volunteer Firefighters from @jmvfc8, the Volunteer Swift Water Team and the @HarfordCoDES Special Operations Team are assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/ipoTR2HljY — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 26, 2024

Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class, said the 948-foot cargo ship Dali struck the bridge at approximately 1:27 a.m. ET. In a video from the incident, black smoke can be seen from the vessel, The Baltimore Sun reported. In the video, it appears the ship goes dark, possibly losing power, just before it hits the bridge.

Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk confirmed that the Singapore-flagged container vessel was charted by the company and was transporting Maersk cargo. It was leaving Baltimore when it struck the bridge.

It is believed that construction workers were also on the bridge when it was hit by the ship, but that has not been confirmed.

According to the National Weather Service, at the time of the crash visibility was at about 10 miles.

Built in 1977, the bridge was later named after the author of the American national anthem, Francis Scott Key. Its main section spans 1,200 feet, according to the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

It was one of the longest continuous truss bridges in the world, the NSBA said.

Wow, devastating. Major bridge in US city of Baltimore collapses after cargo ship hit it. pic.twitter.com/WQUJeIskTw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2024

CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.

According to Reuters, the registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. and is managed by Synergy Marine Group.

A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after a ship struck it early Tuesday morning, sending multiple vehicles into the water https://t.co/4DSicCuyLw pic.twitter.com/FqMkHMil0I — Bloomberg (@business) March 26, 2024

The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.

Photos of the collapsed Key Bridge sent to us by residents in the area.



Devastating. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/vh5MP477jI — Olivia Dance (@OliviaDanceTV) March 26, 2024

