Apple expected to introduce iPhone 17

The Apple Logo on Apple Store facade in Hongkong at night
Apple Event FILE PHOTO: Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 among other devices during its annual Apple Event. (hanohiki - stock.adobe.com)
Apple is expected to introduce the latest version of the iPhone today during its fall Apple Event.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET or 10 a.m. PT from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, Wired reported.

Tech experts say the new phone should be officially unveiled during the event and will come in standard and Pro versions available later this month.

Bloomberg speculated there will be new colors for the phones and better cameras.

There may be a new model, the iPhone Air, which will take the place of the base “Plus” model of current phones and may have a thinner design with a new battery.

A new Apple Watch may also be rolled out in standard, Ultra and SE models, along with new AirPods Pro.

With new devices, new operating systems for phones, Macs, iPads, Watches and Apple TVs are also expected, according to Wired.

For the iPhone, iOS 26 is expected to be able to be used on all iPhones from iPhone 11 and newer, Forbes reported.

