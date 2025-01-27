Apple enables AI automatically in latest iOS update

FILE PHOTO: Apple devices will have Apple Intelligence enabled automatically with the latest system update.

If you have been trying to avoid using AI, then you will want to check your settings when you do the latest Apple update.

Apple has enabled its Apple Intelligence feature on the latest system updates. That means when you install iOS 18.3, iPad iOS 18.3 and macOS Sequoia 15.3, the feature will be turned on automatically, CNBC reported.

The updates were released on Monday.

The company had been running Apple Intelligence in beta making sure that the servers could handle it and allowing the testing of features before rolling it out to everyone.

So what does Apple Intelligence do?

According to CNBC it can rewrite text, generate images and summarize emails and message threads.

It will also label what the system has summarized, Engadget reported. The labels came after the BBC found that some summaries inaccurately reported the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It also inaccurately reported that a darts champion won a title before the rounds were played.

The news summaries were put on pause after the BBC report.

Summaries will include a “Summarized by Apple Intelligence” notation under each AI-generated copy.

If you don’t mind the AI system running, then you don’t have to do anything when you update. But if you want to turn it off you have to go to Settings then select Apple Intelligence & Siri and turn off Apple Intelligence, Engadget reported.





© 2025 Cox Media Group