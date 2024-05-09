Aldi to slash prices on 250 summer essentials

Summer price cuts FILE PHOTO: Aldi is cutting the prices of more than 250 items this summer through Labor Day. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Aldi is trying to help take the sting out of grocery bills.

The discount grocery store known for shoppers packing their own bags and using quarters to rent a cart is lowing the prices of more than 250 items in an effort to save consumers $100 million through Labor Day, Aldi said in a news release.

The items include “already low-priced seasonal must-haves including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods.”

For example, frozen blueberries were $3.99. They will be $3.59. Cracker cuts for charcuterie plates, or adult Lunchables, were $2.89 and will be $2.69. Black Angus sirloin steaks were $8.49 but will be $6.99. The steak sale, as well as a lower price for chicken breasts, will be through July 10 instead of Labor Day, the news release said.

Aldi did a similar promotion last year which the company said saved shoppers more than $60 million, USA Today reported.

