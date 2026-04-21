Alan Osmond, oldest member of The Osmonds family singers, dies

FILE PHOTO: Entertainer Alan Osmond performs at the Orleans Hotel & Casino on August 14, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Osmond died on April 20 at the age of 76. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The oldest member of The Osmonds singing group has died.

Alan Osmond was 76 years old.

Osmond died on April 20, surrounded by his wife and eight sons, KUTV reported.

He had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis about 40 years ago, the disease forcing him to retire from performing with his siblings and others.

Osmond was the third-oldest sibling of the Osmond family and the oldest of the sibling performers, KTVX reported.

He was tapped by his father as the lead sibling of the singing group when they were billed as a barbershop group and had a “a long-lasting relationship not only with [Walt] Disney, but with Andy Williams on his weekly televised show,” according to KTVX.

He was also one of the family-based singing group’s songwriters and composers. He worked with brothers Merrill, Wayne and Jay to write “One Bad Apple,” “Crazy Horses,” and “Are You Up There.”

He and Merrill are also credited with creating “Stadium of Fire,” an Independence Day celebration held in Provo, Utah.

Osmond served his country as part of the National Guard in the 1970s before returning to his musical roots, according to KTVX.

Once diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and retired from performing, he found a calling in philanthropy and helped create the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, which has raised more than $2 billion for children’s hospitals, KTVX reported. He also started the One Heart Foundation for orphans.

Osmond also worked as a television producer on shows such as “Donny and Marie” and “The Osmond Family Show,” according to IMDB.

He leaves behind his wife, their sons, 30 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, along with six brothers and sister.

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