8 riders stuck on malfunctioning roller coaster for hours No one was injured.

FILE PHOTO: Eight students on a field trip got stuck on a roller coaster when it malfunctioned.

GALVESTON, Texas — Eight passengers were stuck on a roller coaster for hours after their car malfunctioned.

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The terrifying incident happened on the Iron Shark at Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas, KPRC reported.

The riders, students on a field trip to the park from the Houston Independent School District, were stuck about 100 feet in the air as the coaster was on its vertical climb, not far from the top, NBC News reported.

8 students rescued from roller coaster that was stuck for hours at Pleasure Pier https://t.co/B0Hm40AUfw — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 29, 2026

Fire crews had to strap each person into a safety harness to get them back to the ground.

KPRC said that rescue personnel spoke to and directed the riders the entire time while they were stuck on the coaster.

In all, it took about four hours from the time the ride stopped until everyone was back on the ground and no one was hurt, The New York Times reported.

Galveston Fire Chief Mike Varela Jr. said the department and the group that built the pier worked together on its planning, allowing them to position the trucks at the back of the amusement park.

Park COO, Terry Turney, said in a statement, “The ride experienced a malfunction at its initial ascent, however, as designed, it immediately stopped to keep everyone safe. Our focus immediately shifted to the safety of our guests. Therefore, we contacted the Fire Department to assist, ensuring all guests were safely removed from the ride. A thorough inspection of the ride will take place before it is placed back in service.”

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