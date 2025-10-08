30 Bob Ross paintings to be auctioned to help fund public television stations

FILE PHOTO: TV painting instructor/artist Bob Ross jubilantly holding up a paint palette & brushes as he stands in front of a wall covered with his landscape paintings in his studio. Thirty paintings done by Ross will be auctioned off to help public television. (Photo by Acey Harper/Getty Images)

Bob Ross will be helping public television, despite passing away 30 years ago.

Thirty of his paintings are being auctioned off to help make up for the cuts in federal funding for public television stations, The Associated Press reported.

Bob Ross Inc. president Joan Kowalski said that he “dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone.”

"This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades," she added.

Three paintings will be up for auction in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. Other auctions will be held in London, New York, Boston and online.

The paintings that will be for sale will be ones that Ross painted on air and in front of film crews, The Washington Post reported.

All profits will be given to stations that get content from American Public Television to help pay for licensing fees to air shows such as “The Best of Joy of Painting,” “This Old House” and “Julia Child’s French Chef Classics,” among others.

Congress removed the $1.1 billion given to about 330 PBS and 246 NPR stations at the urging of President Donald Trump, the AP reported. Many have started fundraisers, while others have cut staff and programming.

Two Ross paintings sold earlier this year for a total of $210,550, The Washington Post reported.

