$225M music deal: Katy Perry sells catalog to Litmus Music

Music deal FILE PHOTO: Katy Perry performs on stage as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City. Perry has sold the rights to her music catalog to Litmus Music. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Litmus Music is the new owner of Katy Perry’s music. The “Firework” singer sold her catalog to the company founded by former Capitol Records President Dan McCarroll and launched in 2022 for $225 million, Variety reported.

Litmus Music is backed by The Carlyle Group, Deadline reported.

Deadline reported that the deal was for her studio albums which included 16 multi-platinum singles.


“Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I’m so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire,” McCarroll said in the news release announcing the deal.

Perry and McCarroll worked together when he was named president of Capitol Records in 2010, the company said.

Litmus Music also owns the rights to Keith Urban’s master recordings and benny blanco’s portfolio which includes “Moves Like Jagger” and “Diamonds.”

