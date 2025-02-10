1 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at LA-area mansion party

One teen was fatally shot and six other people were injured after an incident at a suburban Los Angeles mansion.

LOS ANGELES — A 16-year-old boy died and six others were injured after a shooting at a Los Angeles-area mansion early Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the San Fernando Valley. Police responded to the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“There were approximately 200 to 300 partygoers here, and some sort of altercation occurred which resulted in multiple shots being fired,” Lt. Guy Golan told KTLA.

LAPD News: Party Shooting Leaves One Dead and Six Injured pic.twitter.com/mwvlAEXeoL — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 10, 2025

A 16-year-old boy was shot and died at the scene, KNBC reported. His name was not revealed.

Police did not identify the surviving victims, but said their ages ranged from 19 to 37, according to the television station. They are being treated at several area hospitals, police said in the news release.

The mansion is known to host parties and other events but is not considered by police to be “a problem location,” Golan told KTLA. He added that the gathering was a “flyer party.”

“Maybe a couple of radio calls in the past, but nothing like this,” he told the television station.

An investigation is ongoing.

