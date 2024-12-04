Tremonti premieres ﻿'The End Will Show Us How﻿' title track

Napalm Records
By Josh Johnson

Tremonti, the side project of Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, has premiered the title track off their upcoming album, The End Will Show Us How.

You can listen to the song now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The album The End Will Show Us How drops Jan. 10. It also includes the previously released songs "Just Too Much," "One More Time" and "The Mother, the Earth and I."

Mark Tremonti is currently touring with Creed as they wrap up their 2024 reunion tour. He'll launch a Tremonti tour of Europe in 2025.

