Tremonti announces new album, '﻿The End Will Show Us How'

Creed & Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced a new album with his namesake band, Tremonti.

The project's sixth studio effort is called The End Will Show Us How and will drop Jan. 10, 2025. Its lead single, "Just Too Much," is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

The End Will Show Us How is the follow-up to 2021's Marching in Time, which features the single "If Not for You."

Tremonti will launch a European tour in January. Mark is currently touring the U.S. with the reunited Creed.

Here's the track list for The End Will Show Us How:

"The Mother, the Earth and I"

"One More Time"

"Just Too Much"

"Nails"

"It's Not Over"

"The End Will Show Us How"

"Tomorrow We Will Fail"

"I'll Take My Chances"

"The Bottom"

"Live in Fear"

"Now That I've Made It"

"All the Wicked Things"

