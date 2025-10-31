Travis Barker releases new song 'Dues Paid' + produces new Alkaline Trio track, 'Surprise Surprise'

Travis Barker continues to be a very busy man.

The blink-182 drummer has released a new song called "Dues Paid," which he wrote and recorded for a new collaboration with Vans. The track is only 30 seconds long and finds Barker digging into a more hardcore sound.

The Vans x Travis Barker Old Skool shoe was released on Oct. 23, and a second drop is planned for 2026.

Meanwhile, Alkaline Trio has debuted a new song produced by Barker, titled "Surprise Surprise." It marks the third of three new tunes from Matt Skiba and company that they worked on with Barker, following "Bleeding Out" and "Oblivion."

Barker also recently wrapped up touring with blink-182 on the group's Missionary Impossible tour.

