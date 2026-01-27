Travis Barker featured on new cover of Van Halen's 'Jump' for Coca-Cola World Cup campaign

Travis Barker is featured on a new cover of the Van Halen classic "Jump," recorded for Coca-Cola's ad campaign leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Along with the blink-182 drummer, the cover will feature guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin and singer-songwriter Amber Mark.

You can hear a preview of the cover now in the first of three Coca-Cola World Cup ads, titled "Bubbling Up."

"Football is more than a game; it's a shared passion with a tapestry of emotions that unites billions," says Arnab Roy, president of Coca‑Cola Global Category, in a statement. "At Coca‑Cola, we believe in the power of shared experiences."

"Our creative vision for this campaign is to harness the incredible energy of the FIFA World Cup and the rollercoaster of emotions that only this tournament can deliver, transforming them into real, tangible connections," the statement continues. "Through innovative experiences and compelling content, we're bringing fans closer than ever before, whether they're cheering in digital spaces, local bars, or at-home watch parties."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, takes place from June 11 to July 19.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.