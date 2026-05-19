Travis Barker documentary 'Louder Than Fear'﻿ to debut at Tribeca Festival ahead of Hulu premiere

The release details for the Travis Barker documentary Louder Than Fear have been announced.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 13. The screening will be followed by a conversation with the blink-182 drummer.

Louder Than Fear will then be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. on Aug. 13, and on Disney+ internationally.

Louder Than Fear follows Barker's journey of recovery after surviving a plane crash in 2008 that killed four other people on board. Barker and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein were the only survivors. Goldstein died in 2009.

"This is the story of the man behind the tattoos," the doc's description reads. "A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops."

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