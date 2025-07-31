Top remote roles and where to hire them

Remote work has made it possible for companies to hire top talent regardless of location. According to the World Economic Forum, there will be 92 million global remote roles by 2030. The tech sector, where talent shortages are especially acute, has benefited from hiring internationally, with Gartner reporting that 58% of organizations employ tech talent working remotely from other countries.

Beyond overcoming talent shortages, hiring globally allows companies to build diverse teams, optimize labor costs, and gain insight into local markets. But when the talent pool is as wide as the world, how do you decide where to focus your global talent strategy?

As remote hiring has ramped up, certain countries and regions have emerged as talent hot spots for specific roles. So, if you're a People leader or C-suite executive wondering where to hire key team members to power your next phase of growth, below are the most popular countries for sourcing the most frequently hired remote roles.

Software engineering: North America, India, and Brazil

In the recent Global Hiring Trends and Impact Report, Oyster analyzed its internal platform data and found that Software Engineer was the most frequently hired role, representing 18% of new hires in 2024. Software engineers are in high demand around the world since they're the ones who build the digital products and infrastructure that underpin the modern economy.

If you're looking for engineers, developers, QA testers, DevOps, or anything in between, below are the top locations for hiring software talent:

Marketing and sales: U.S., U.K., and the Philippines

Global talent is a strategic choice for marketing and sales roles since these team members help you gain valuable insights into local markets, cultural norms, and consumer behavior. If you're expanding into new markets or serve clients around the world, having employees based in those regions will ensure that your campaigns and messaging resonate with your intended audience.

Looking for a marketing coordinator, brand manager, sales rep, or BDR? Below are some of the leading talent markets for hiring marketing and sales roles:

United States: The U.S. is the epicenter of global marketing and sales innovation, with a vast and diverse talent pool across all marketing disciplines and sales methodologies. U.S. professionals have strong communication skills, experience in highly competitive and mature markets, and deep insight into Western business practices and consumer behavior.

The U.S. is the epicenter of global marketing and sales innovation, with a vast and diverse talent pool across all marketing disciplines and sales methodologies. U.S. professionals have strong communication skills, experience in highly competitive and mature markets, and deep insight into Western business practices and consumer behavior. United Kingdom: The U.K. is known for creativity and innovation and is particularly strong in digital marketing, advertising, and branding. London is a global hub of creative agencies and multinational corporations, leading to a rich talent pool, while the U.K.'s geographical position makes it a good base for exploring European markets.

The U.K. is known for creativity and innovation and is particularly strong in digital marketing, advertising, and branding. London is a global hub of creative agencies and multinational corporations, leading to a rich talent pool, while the U.K.'s geographical position makes it a good base for exploring European markets. The Philippines: With an outsourcing sector worth $38.7 billion, the Philippines offers a large pool of experienced candidates in telemarketing, B2B sales, and digital marketing. Filipino professionals have excellent English skills, a deep understanding of both Western and Asian cultures, and a strong grasp of U.S. business practices.

Data analytics: India, U.S., and Eastern Europe

Businesses depend on data and insights to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge, so data analyst, data scientist, and data engineer roles are in high demand. Requiring strong technical skills, job openings for these roles are projected to grow 36% from 2023 to 2033.

For companies recruiting globally, here are the top regions to consider when hiring data professionals.

India: Known for its emphasis on technical education, India offers a rapidly growing talent pool of data professionals proficient in tools like Python, BI, and SQL, as well as AI and machine learning. Data science is the fastest-growing field in India and is projected to be worth $3.38 billion by 2030.

Known for its emphasis on technical education, India offers a rapidly growing talent pool of data professionals proficient in tools like Python, BI, and SQL, as well as AI and machine learning. Data science is the fastest-growing field in India and is projected to be worth $3.38 billion by 2030. United States: The U.S. is the global leader in data science with market revenue projected to reach $43.5 billion by 2030. It has the largest and most mature market for data professionals, thanks to its high concentration of tech giants, startups, and research institutions pushing the boundaries of data-driven insights.

The U.S. is the global leader in data science with market revenue projected to reach $43.5 billion by 2030. It has the largest and most mature market for data professionals, thanks to its high concentration of tech giants, startups, and research institutions pushing the boundaries of data-driven insights. Eastern Europe: With a rapidly maturing tech sector, Eastern Europe is an attractive talent market to hire data professionals. Countries like Poland and Romania, for instance, offer candidates with deep technical expertise and a strong mathematical and engineering backgrounds.

Customer support: The Philippines, India, and Latin America

People in customer service and support roles are frontline workers who respond to and resolve customer issues as soon as they arise. This crucial function helps you keep your customers satisfied and loyal to your company in the long term.

Global companies frequently hire globally for customer support roles to ensure time zone coverage, service in multiple languages, and an understanding of regional and cultural nuances. If you're looking for customer service or support professionals, the following talent markets have emerged as frontrunners.

The Philippines: Widely known as a customer service powerhouse for global clients, the Philippines offers a deep talent pool with strong English proficiency, strong familiarity with Western markets, and a natural inclination towards hospitality and service. It's a well-established hiring destination with excellent infrastructure and government support.

Widely known as a customer service powerhouse for global clients, the Philippines offers a deep talent pool with strong English proficiency, strong familiarity with Western markets, and a natural inclination towards hospitality and service. It's a well-established hiring destination with excellent infrastructure and government support. India: Another leading destination for customer service, India offers a highly educated and tech-savvy talent pool that's well-suited to provide tech support for complex inquiries. For companies based in North America, India's time zone helps ensure round-the-clock coverage for their customer support needs.

Another leading destination for customer service, India offers a highly educated and tech-savvy talent pool that's well-suited to provide tech support for complex inquiries. For companies based in North America, India's time zone helps ensure round-the-clock coverage for their customer support needs. Latin America: Thanks to their time zone alignment and cultural affinity with the U.S., Latin American countries like Colombia and Argentina are gaining in popularity for customer service and support roles, especially for companies targeting the North American market. Their language skills in English and Spanish are a major advantage for companies serving diverse customers in the U.S.

Additional considerations for choosing where to hire

While this article focuses on the countries and regions that have become known as top talent markets for specific types of roles, hiring managers and talent acquisition teams should also consider the following when deciding where to source talent for open roles.

Time zone overlap : Does the role require real-time collaboration, or can it be performed autonomously and asynchronously?

: Does the role require real-time collaboration, or can it be performed autonomously and asynchronously? Language proficiency : Does the role require strong communication skills in English and/or other languages?

: Does the role require strong communication skills in English and/or other languages? Labor costs : What's your budget for the role, and where can you hire based on your budget?

: What's your budget for the role, and where can you hire based on your budget? Cultural fit: For roles that are client-facing or highly collaborative, what kind of cultural fit do you need to ensure success?

Thinking through these questions will help you narrow down the best talent markets to source candidates for specific roles.

This story was produced by Oyster and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.