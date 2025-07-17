Top 25 songs in El Paso on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in El Paso. El Paso has the most ranked songs (23) in common with Brownsville and no ranked songs in common with 150 metros. The most seen artist in El Paso's Shazam ranking is Fuerza Regida and the most popular genre is Latin. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Marlboro Rojo

- Artist: Fuerza Regida

- Album: 111XPANTIA

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#24. Lose Control

- Artist: Teddy Swims

- Album: I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:31

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#23. undressed

- Artist: sombr

- Album: undressed - Single

- Genres: Indie Rock, Alternative

- Length: 3:02

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 28 other metros

#22. Messy

- Artist: Lola Young

- Album: This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

- Genres: Alternative

- Length: 4:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 26 other metros

#21. El Mayor De Los Ranas

- Artist: Victor Valverde & JR Torres

- Album: Con Tokio

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 2:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#20. Triple Lavada

- Artist: Esau Ortiz

- Album: Triple Lavada - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin, Música Mexicana

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#19. ME JALO

- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

- Album: MALA MÍA - EP

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

#18. Stacks from All Sides

- Artist: SKAI ISYOURGOD

- Album: Stacks from All Sides

- Genres: Hip-Hop, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#17. Amor

- Artist: emmanuellcortess_

- Album: Memorias - Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:20

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#16. Loco

- Artist: Neton Vega

- Album: Mi Vida Mi Muerte

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#15. Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

- Artist: MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

- Album: Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Afrobeats, African

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 16 other metros

--- Top five song in 29 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#14. CORA DE HIELO

- Artist: RØZ, Natt Calma & Mau Moctezuma

- Album: CORA DE HIELO - Single

- Genres: House, Dance

- Length: 2:45

#13. Triple Lavada (feat. Victor Mendivil) [Remix]

- Artist: Esau Ortiz, Luis R Conriquez, Óscar Maydon & Alemán

- Album: Triple Lavada (Remix) [feat. Victor Mendivil] - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin, Música Mexicana

- Length: 4:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

#12. Good News

- Artist: Shaboozey

- Album: Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

#11. Love Me Not

- Artist: Ravyn Lenae

- Album: Bird's Eye

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 22 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#10. What Did I Miss?

- Artist: Drake

- Album: What Did I Miss? - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#9. What I Want

- Artist: Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae

- Album: I'm The Problem

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:05

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros

#8. Even Though I Walk (Live)

- Artist: Bethel Music & Hannah McClure

- Album: We Must Respond (Live)

- Genres: Christian

- Length: 7:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#7. The Mighty Crabjoys Theme

- Artist: The Mighty Crabjoys

- Album: Superman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Rock, Alternative, Punk

- Length: 1:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#6. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Album: You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#5. En Privado

- Artist: Xavi & Manuel Turizo

- Album: En Privado - Single

- Genres: Música tropical, Latin

- Length: 3:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#4. EoO

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#3. Frecuencia

- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra

- Album: Redención (Deluxe)

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:010

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

#2. Pelotero A La Bola

- Artist: 8Uno & Airam Páez

- Album: Pelotero A La Bola - Single

- Genres: Pop Latino, Latin

- Length: 2:37

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

- Artist: Teddybears

- Album: Soft Machine

- Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 47 other metros

--- Top three song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros