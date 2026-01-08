Top 25 songs in Corpus Christi on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Corpus Christi. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Sweet Jane

- Artist: Cowboy Junkies

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 51 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros

#24. ME JALO

- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#23. Here Comes Your Man

- Artist: Pixies

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 48 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 58 other metros

#22. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

#21. Marlboro Rojo

- Artist: Fuerza Regida

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#20. In the Air Tonight (feat. Justo Stax$)

- Artist: SPM

#19. Frecuencia

- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra

#18. No Capea

- Artist: Xavi & Grupo Frontera

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#17. dopamina

- Artist: Peso Pluma & Tito Double P

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#16. daño

- Artist: Peso Pluma & Tito Double P

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#15. String By

- Artist: Mack Geiger

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#14. Coleccionando Heridas

- Artist: KAROL G & Marco Antonio Solís

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#13. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)

- Artist: KATO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

#12. Pase y Toque

- Artist: Beatboy & Victor Mendivil

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#11. Mi Entorno

- Artist: Virlán García

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#10. Cuando No Era Cantante RMX (Remix)

- Artist: El Bogueto, Anuel AA, Fuerza Regida & Yung Beef

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#9. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#8. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

#7. Ya Borracho

- Artist: Herencia De Grandes

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros

#6. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#5. Amor

- Artist: emmanuellcortess_

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros

#4. Purple Rain

- Artist: Prince & The Revolution

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 40 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#3. \

- Artist: David Bowie

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 57 other metros

--- Top five song in 60 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#2. When Doves Cry

- Artist: Prince

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 17 other metros

--- Top three song in 60 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#1. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros