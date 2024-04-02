Tool's Danny Carey joining former King Crimson members for Beat tour

In what seems like a prog rock fan's fever dream come true, Tool's Danny Carey will be playing on tour with former members of King Crimson.

The group is called Beat, and includes Carey on drums alongside Crimson's Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, as well as guitar virtuoso Steve Vai. The tour runs from September 12 in San Jose, California, to November 8 in Las Vegas and will feature performances of Crimson's '80s albums Discipline, Beat and Three of a Perfect Pair.

"I am very excited to share the stage with three of my favorite musicians on the planet," Carey says. "Tony, Steve and Adrian have always been a source of inspiration for me since the beginning of my career, and now to be able to share a bit of my musical journey with them is a dream come true."

"There's nothing better to make some sparks fly and light a fire under your a** than getting out of your musical comfort zone, and I can't think of any other three guys I'd rather do this with," the drummer adds. "I think I can speak for all of us when I say I hope all of our fans are as excited as we are about this tour."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time, and presales are open now.

